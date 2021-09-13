Sam Stosur wins another Grand Slam title

On the 10-year anniversary of Stosur’s memorable 2011 singles triumph at the US Open, the Australian is leaving New York with another Grand Slam trophy. Stosur and China’s Zhang Shuai are the US Open 2021 women’s doubles champions, securing the title with a hard-fought 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory against American teens Coco Gauff and Caty McNally in the championship match in New York today. It was a high-quality final, with just three breaks of serve throughout the one-hour and 54-minute battle.