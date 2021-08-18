TQ thanks outgoing President

The Board of Tennis Queensland has accepted the resignation of President, Warwick Nicol.

Mr Nicol was elected as a TQ Board Director in 2015, rising to President in October 2019.

During his two years at the helm, he oversaw TQ's response to the evolving Covid-19 pandemic and actively lobbied for government support of the industry in what has been an unpredictable landscape for all industries, including sport.

Interim President, Jane Prentice thanked Mr Nicol for his unrelenting passion and commitment to tennis in Queensland.

"Warwick has been a consistent voice and advocate for Tennis in Queensland with a vision to create a prosperous future for our sport.

On behalf of the TQ Board and the Queensland tennis community, I want to thank Warwick for his dedicated service over the past 6 years."

Mrs Prentice will remain as Interim President until Tennis Queensland's scheduled AGM in October.