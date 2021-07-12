Wimbledon champ Ash Barty: 'We're so very proud"

With tears of frustration from earlier injury problems turned to tears of joy as a Wimbledon singles champion, Ash Barty paused for a moment to consider the esteemed company she now occupied. “You see the names here. You see how much this this specific event has meant to tennis and to our sport and now to kind of write my own little story, my little piece of history is really cool,” said the world No.1, who overcame Karolina Pliskova in a three-set final. No names on the All England Club’s Roll of Honour resonate more with Barty than Evonne Goolagong Cawley.