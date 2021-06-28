New restrictions for Queensland venues begin Tuesday

From 1am Tuesday 29 June the following restrictions are in place for the 11 local government areas of Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan City, Moreton Bay, Redlands, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Somerset, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Gold Coast:



Face masks: masks must be worn in indoor spaces where you can't physically distance. You must carry a face mask with you at all times whenever you leave your home, unless you have a lawful reason not to.

Indoor premises and indoor events: 1 person per 4m2 inside and 1 person per 2m2 outdoors - seated and ticketed. Smaller venues up to 200m2 are allowed 1 person per 2m2 with a maximum of 50 people - seated and ticketed.

Queensland tennis venues in the specified LGAs must adhere to these relevant restrictions, ensuring all visitors to your venue carry a face mask and wear this while inside clubhouses or other indoor spaces.

Please refer to the Queensland Government Roadmap to Easing Restrictions for further details.

For venues hosting tournaments and events during the restricted period, please also note the restrictions on traveling to Queensland, which impact all players visiting from interstate. If you require support for your player communications during this time, please contact Tennis Queensland.