Queenslanders prepare for Wimbledon qualifying

Three Queenslanders will begin their qualifying campaigns for Wimbledon 2021 on Monday.

Lizette Cabrera (Qld) v Katie Swan (GBR)

This is Cabrera's third appearance in a Wimbledon qualifying draw - will it be third time lucky? The world No.146 has made the second round in her two previous qualifying attempts. Cabrera can also take confidence from a second-round effort at Nottingham earlier this month, scoring her first WTA-level main draw win since January 2020 then pushing world No.93 Zarina Diyas to three sets. Cabrera has drawn 22-year-old British wildcard Katie Swan in the first round. It is her first career meeting against the world No.290.

Wimbledon career record: 0-0 (2-2 in qualifying)

Wimbledon best result: Qualifying second round (2017, 2018)

Priscilla Hon (Qld) v Grace Min (USA)

This is Hon's fifth tournament in a comeback from a hip injury that sidelined her last year. Hon, who built some valuable momentum with a doubles final appearance in Nottingham last week, plays world No.179 Grace Min in the first round. Hon can also take confidence from a winning record against the 27-year-old American, scoring a straight-sets victory when they last played in 2018. The world No.176-ranked Hon has competed in Wimbledon qualifying twice before, reaching the second round in both 2018 and 2019.

Wimbledon career record: 0-0 (2-2 in qualifying)

Wimbledon best result: Qualifying second round (2018, 2019)

Bernard Tomic (Qld) v Blaž Kavčič (SLO)

It has been 10 years since Tomic made a sensational quarterfinal run at the All England Club as a No.158-ranked qualifier. The former world No.17 boasts an exceptional Wimbledon record, where he has made 10 main draw appearances and scored four top-20 wins. This is the fifth time Tomic has contested qualifying at the tournament. He has made the final round in each of his previous qualifying appearances, earning main draw spots in 2010 and 2011. Tomic faces world No.216 Blaz Kavcic in the first round. Tomic, who is currently ranked No.224, owns a winning record against the 34-year-old Slovenian.

Wimbledon career record: 14-10 (10-2 in qualifying)

Wimbledon best result: Quarterfinal (2011)