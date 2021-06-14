Frank Tudball honoured by the Queen

Frank Ronald Tudball's 75 year love affair with tennis and an unrelenting passion for the sport has led to recognition from Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Frank was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in the annual Queens Birthday honours list for his services to Tennis.

Frank became President of the Miami Tennis Club in 1979 with the remit of building a brand new tennis facility.

"We built the Miami Tennis Centre and three synthetic grass courts for $50,000 at the time, with a third going in from the tennis club, the Albert Shire and Pizzey Park Development Corporation.

By the time I left as President 20 years later, we had two clubhouses and 10 courts."

Frank remains a big part of the flourishing Miami Tennis scene, becoming patron of the club in 2003, attending AGMs and offering suggestions to current administrators.

He found out about his Queens Birthday nomination in March, but was sworn to secrecy. He still doesn't know who nominated him for the prestigious award.

"I can't believe it. Today is so different to yesterday, with so many emails and phone calls. It is just so overwhelming and I am so thankful to all of the committee members that worked with me for the 20 years whilst I was President."

Frank was awarded an Australian Sports medal in 2000 for his services to Miami Tennis Club.