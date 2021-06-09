Rod Laver becomes an event series

The largest Junior Australian Ranking Tennis Event in the southern hemisphere has been expanded into a five event series.

The Rod Laver Series will feature the traditional Rod Laver lead-in and Rod Laver Junior championship as well as an ITF level event, the Rod Laver Bronze tournament and a mixed doubles competition to offer even more playing opportunities for juniors aged 10 to 18 years old.

The series will be played across six sites in Brisbane from July 1 and has been designed to guarantee more level based competition play for juniors through the UT rating system, with a staggered draw system and consolation matches.

Rod Laver Series Tournament Director, Emma Creighton says all junior players will benefit from the enhanced format.

"The Rod Laver Championship has always held such prestige across Australia with players coming from interstate and overseas to compete. The new format will only enhance the reputation of Queensland's tournament calendar and we expect the intensity of the competition to be as strong as ever this year."

Previous winners of the Rod Laver Championship include the current world No. 1, Ashleigh Barty, 2011 US Open champion, Samantha Stosur, Bernard Tomic and Nick Kyrgios.

With registrations already strong, the Rod Laver Championship is likely to be a 128 playing draw which is the exact size of a Grand Slam draw.

Entries close June 21, 2021 - visit our webpage on the event here with links to register.