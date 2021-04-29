Rafa Nadal Tour hits Toowoomba

The Rafa Nadal Tour hits Queensland this May long weekend, with a competitive event held for juniors in Toowoomba.

The globally renowned junior circuit program, first introduced to Australia in 2019 was designed under the expertise of 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal to offer a competitive environment while fostering and educating junior players on the important values of sportsmanship, commitment, fellowship and effort.

107 players from four Australian states in the 12/u and 14/u age groups have entered the Toowoomba tournament starting Saturday May 1 at the Toowoomba Regional Tennis Centre.

The President of the Toowoomba Tennis Association, Allen Smythe, is encouraging everyone to come to the event and watch high level junior tennis.

"This is a great opportunity for the Toowoomba Tennis Association to host such a prestigious event. We have players travelling to Toowoomba from as far away as South Australia and Victoria to compete so I invite everyone in the region to come along and watch the tennis stars of the future compete with intensity and with Rafa's strong values of sportsmanship,"

Mr Smythe said.

The Australian tour gives players a chance to earn a place in the Rafa Nadal Tour Masters event, set to take place in January 2022 in Melbourne.

Each state and territory event will be run as a Junior Gold Tournament, allowing players to compete for valuable junior ranking points, whilst learning and participating in set activities aligned with the values of Nadal.

The four winners from each 12/u and 14/u singles events at each tournament, as well as four selected winners of the Trophy of Values will progress to the end of circuit Australian Masters event. The Trophy of Values will be awarded to players from each event who best embody the values of the Rafa Nadal Tour.

"I am very happy to see the Rafa Nadal Tour 2021 return to every state in Australia. I want to encourage everyone to play under safe conditions and I hope everyone will enjoy the tour, have the chance to make many friends, to compete, and to share great experiences. I wish everyone the best of luck and hope everyone enjoys the event," world No.2 Nadal said.

"Rafa is such a legend of our sport, and so highly respected for his behaviour and attitudes on-and-off court," Rafa Nadal Tour Australia Manager David Boyes added.

"It's great to be able to deliver the Rafa Nadal Tour in Australia, and really focus on the four values that Rafa embodies, in sportsmanship, commitment, fellowship and effort.

"Whilst the tour has a focus on providing healthy, competitive opportunities for our young players, it also places equal importance on building educative values into the week, allowing our players to grow."