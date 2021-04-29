John Millman into Munich quarterfinals

Australia’s John Millman is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Munich. The No.8 seed advanced when Argentine Guido Pella retired with a right leg injury early in the second set of their second-round clash. It marks the first time Millman has advanced to a quarterfinal this season and is only the second time in his career he has made a tour-level quarterfinal on clay. The 31-year-old’s only previous tour-level quarterfinal on clay was in Budapest in 2018, when he went on to reach the final.