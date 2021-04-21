FNQ to host inclusive weekend

An unprecedented program of inclusive tennis opportunities is being rolled out in Far North Queensland this Anzac Day weekend.

A two day schedule of 'Come and Try", Match play and Development camps has been planned for Clifton Beach and Cairns, with Tennis Australia's head of inclusion in Queensland, Alison Scott delivering sessions with local coaches.

Sessions will be held for players in wheelchairs, players deaf/hard of hearing, players with an intellectual disability, players with Down Syndrome and players on the autism spectrum.

Special guest players, David McCormick, Naomi Oliver and Josh Holloway who have represented Australia and Queensland will also join the coaching team to inspire people to pick up a racquet.

SATURDAY APRIL 24

Wheelchair Tennis

9.30am - 12.30pm Clifton Beach Tennis Club Development sessionSpecial guests: Brisbane based players David McCormick and Naomi Oliver 2.30pm-5.30pm Clifton Beach Tennis Club Come and Try session & Match play

SUNDAY APRIL 25

Deaf/Hard of hearing, Intellectual Disability, Autism spectrum, Down Syndrome

1.30pm - 3pm Cairns International Tennis Centre Junior Development Squad session for experienced juniorsDeaf/Hard of hearing; Intellectual Disability, Autism spectrumSpecial guest: Australian representative player and JD Coach Joshua Holloway 3.30pm- 4.30pm Cairns International Tennis Centre Come & Try sessionDeaf/hard of hearing; Intellectual Disability, Down syndrome, Autism spectrum

Register interest or for more information: alison.scott@tennis.com.au