Queenslanders bring home four titles

Queensland players shon at the recent 2021 Australian Tennis Championships, with four titles and six runner-up positions claimed in Melbourne.

More than 50 players competed across four categories including: Players with an Intellectual Disability (II-1), Players with Down Syndrome (II-2), Players with Autism (II-3), and for the first time Players who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Archie Graham (Qld) def. Mitchell James (Qld) 6-4 6-2 in the final of the Men's Intellectual Impairment II-1.

In another all Queensland final, Luke Barker (Qld) def. Declan Hobley (Qld) 6-1 6-0 to take the Junior PWII Open's event.

Timothy Gould (Qld) def. Timothy Walsh (NSW) 6-0 6-1 to win the Men's Down Syndrome - II-2 title.

In the Autism - II-3 Open final, Nicholas Young (Qld) def. William Druve (Qld) 6-0 6-0.

Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley presented the trophies at Melbourne Park.

"Tennis is one of the most inclusive sports in the world, and we pride ourselves on being able to provide opportunities for all members of our community to play, compete and thrive in tennis," Tiley said.

Sport Inclusion CEO Robyn Smith added, "Events such as the Australian Tennis Championships are an opportunity to showcase the ability of the players, and not just focus on their disability, but what show what our players are capable of achieving."

2021 Australian Tennis Championship final results

Intellectual Impairment - II-1 Champions

Men's: Archie Graham (Qld) def. Mitchell James (Qld) 6-4 6-2

Women's: Kelly Wren (NSW) def. Breanna Tunny (Qld) 6-2 6-3

Men's Division 2: Harry Mezger (Vic) def. William Caldwell (Vic) 6-3 6-3

Junior PWII Open's event: Luke Barker (Qld) def. Declan Hobley (Qld) 6-1 6-0

Down Syndrome - II-2 Champions

Men's: Timothy Gould (Qld) def. Timothy Walsh (NSW) 6-0 6-1

Women's: Olivia Sayers (Vic) def. Jane Hopkins (Qld) 6-3 4-3 Ret.

Autism - II-3 Champion

Open: Nicholas Young (Qld) def. William Druve (Qld) 6-0 6-0

Deaf Hard of Hearing Champions

Open: John Lui (NSW) def. Ashlee Narker (NSW) 6-2 6-0

Juniors: Ashlee Narker (NSW) def. Ryder Smith (Vic) 6-0 6-0