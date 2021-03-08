Celebrating the women of tennis in Queensland

Tennis Queensland has celebrated the contribution of women in the tennis community by joining an International Women's Day social media campaign to #choosetochallenge in 2021.

The countless of hours spent by women on the court, behind the administration desk, steering clubs and improving the player experience for everyone in Queensland was represented by nine women during a day long campaign on March 8.

The women were nominated by their peers in the Queensland tennis community as stand-outs of the sport in the previous 12 months.

Tennis Queensland thanks all of the women who contribute to our sport in the state.

Kim Vickery, Tennis Rockhampton

Helan Ambrey, Callide Valley Tennis Association

Kate Casswell, Home Hill Tennis Association

Roanne Lemmon-Warde, Brookfield Tennis Centre

Carolyn Coggin, Woree Tennis Club

Bev Gwynne, Mossman Squash and Tennis Club

Margaret Gillett, Kandanga Tennis Club

Leanne Lauder, Pure Tennis

Anastasiia Artamonova, GCA Tennis