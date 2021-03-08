Building Queensland’s competitions together

The resilience and grit displayed by Queensland's tennis community through the challenges of 2020 is paying dividends now.

Club memberships are returning to pre-pandemic levels and in some cases, clubs are experiencing a boom in new or returning players joining, as tennis is recognised by the wider community for its natural benefits of socially distance exercise.

Whilst participation levels build, the competitive landscape is undergoing an unprecedented nation-wide review to ensure tennis continues to offer pathways for all streams of players in all regions.

Tennis Queensland is calling on tournament and competitive play experts across the state to join newly formed Regional Competitive Play Working Groups to help formulate the 2022 Queensland Competitive Play calendars.

Tennis Queensland CEO, Mark Handley says its important local knowledge and passion is brought to the table when the calendar is created.

"The purpose of the RCPWG is to assist TQ in providing structured competitive playing opportunities in regions for all tennis participants. The RCPWG will seek to evolve and enhance existing player pathways and events to ensure great tennis experiences for all, whilst increasing the amount of playing opportunities and players," Mr Handley said.

"We aim to capitalise on the expertise and knowledge within the tennis community to ensure we are offering competitive play opportunities reflective of the wants and needs of Queensland players of each region."

The RCPWG will be made up of stakeholder from diverse backgrounds including player, parent, coach, and club representatives and relevant TQ staff. Best efforts will be given to achieve gender balance.

Expressions of interest to join a RCPWG must be submitted by March 19, 2021 via this survey.