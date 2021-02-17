FNQ Open day success

It's a traditional method of attracting new members to a sporting club, yet even in this world of advanced technology and social media, it seems the tried and tested 'Open Day' concept still has a significant role in boosting membership numbers.

The annual FNQ Open Day series involved 14 clubs from Mossman to Innisfail. In the absence of a tropical rain deluge, clubs saw more than 300 people come through the welcoming doors, with many trying tennis for the first time.

Clubs offered free ANZ Hot Shot sessions for the juniors whilst introducing social tennis to parents, carers, beginners and the experienced.

Ravenshoe Tennis Club in the Tablelands has a relatively small population to draw new members from and yet 50 children turned out for the free Hot Shot session.

Club Secretary and Treasurer, Karen Stinson says the response to the club's Open Day was extraordinary and thinks the timing of the event helped, with no other sports actively competing for recruits in January.

"It is fantastic! We have been struggling for years to get players at the club and to have so many young players come to the club definitely makes us more hopeful. I have said to our current older members and volunteers that these players could be us in the future," Karen said.

"Our coach, Brock was planning to run sessions one afternoon a week, but because of the numbers he is running three afternoons a week after school."

Mossman Squash and Tennis Club is also reflecting on a successful campaign with 17 new members signing up during and immediately after the Open Day.

Club Secretary, Bev Gwynne Is confident their membership will continue to grow with two new synthetic courts and new lighting, making the club an even more attractive place to play than before.

"The new courts are a big drawcard. I have a goal of reaching 85 members by the start of winter and we are already up to 45 now," Bev said.

"We are really focusing on making the club even more family friendly so we are planning a few parent/child social days where the kids can win some prizes and one of sponge cakes."

Mossman Squash and Tennis club is finalising its 2021 calendar with the first parent/child social day set for March 20.

The FNQ Open Day series is an annual event organised by the Regional Assembly and supported by Tennis Queensland.

