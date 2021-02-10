Vale Paul Malone

Queensland's tennis community has joined together to pay tribute to one of the state's most respected sports journalists, Paul Malone.

'Scobie" died on Tuesday night at the age of 59 after a fall in another hospital 19 months ago, which left him a quadriplegic.

As well as being the former Courier Mail Sports editor, Paul was a tenacious tennis journalist who followed the rise of Queensland's tennis professionals from grassroots level right through to Grand Slam victories.

He was often the first to identify the stories of emerging players who would go on to join the world tour, creating personal relationships and respect from current players such as world No. 1, Ashleigh Barty and world No. 39, John Millman.

He was the first to identify and write a glowing article about Brisbane's Priscilla Hon as a professional prospect.

Among Queensland tennis circles, Paul was known for his discretion and integrity, keeping the secret for months that Rafael Nadal was to be included in the Brisbane International line-up during an Olympic media blackout period and the pure excitement of Roger Federer playing Lleyton Hewitt at Pat Rafter Arena in the 2014 Brisbane International dream final.

In a tribute published in the Courier Mail, Paul's stories of Ash Barty - not as world No.1 but as a 13 or 14 year old on the rise are among his extensive newspaper archives.

He broke the story of Barty's switch to play cricket with the Brisbane Heat and one of his final deeds at The Courier-Mail was to plead with his sports editor for more space for a story about Barty cracking the world top 10 "because this is such a special achievement'.

"I am very sad to hear the news of Paul's passing. He was someone I worked with from a young age in Queensland and will remember fondly. He always supported tennis, you could tell he loved the sport. I send my thoughts to his wife and son at this sad time".

Ash Barty

"Paul was a brilliant journalist. He did so much for tennis in this country. A straight shooter, no fuss writer who went about his business with integrity. He was someone that I always enjoyed speaking to because of the man he was. My thoughts are with his family."

John Millman



"Paul was a wonderful advocate for Tennis and he loved being the first port of call of inside knowledge on the fields for the Brisbane International.

He leaves a lasting legacy for old school journalism delivered by a true gentleman."

Tennis Queensland CEO, Mark Handley

Paul's impact on tennis was not confined to the Queensland media.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champions, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal signed gifts for Malone during his recovery battle, each adding personal messages encouraging him to keep fighting.'

Tennis Australia Head of Major Events, and former Brisbane International Tournament Director Cameron Pearson reflected on his long association with Paul and the honour he felt to be able to bring messages from the global stars back to him in one of their final catch ups.



"Paul was a true gentleman, and a quality, old school sports journalist. In my view, one of the best. His tennis acumen was unrivalled and his love for our sport was evident in every piece he wrote.

His renowned and respected journalism style has over the years brought incredible tennis stories to the public eye. He played a vital role in the growth and success of the Brisbane International and the local talent it produced.

Through all of that he was a friend, sports enthusiast and dedicated family man. Seeing first-hand the incredible fight he made and the positivity he showed throughout was inspiring for the entire tennis community.

"We send our thoughts to his family and his friends in the News Limited team at this difficult time."



Tennis Australia Head of Major Events, and former Brisbane International Tournament Director, Cameron Pearson

"Aussie tennis has lost a great and long-serving journalist, Paul Malone former sports editor of the @cmail_sport. My thoughts are with Paul's wife Sharon, his son Thomas, friends, colleagues and all those who thrived on his reporting across so many sports. #RIP"

Tennis Australia CEO, Craig Tiley

The tennis community in Queensland sends its condolences to Paul's wife, Sharon and his son, Thomas.