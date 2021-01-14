Beenleigh Junior Championships to bring Queensland talent to Logan area

Beenleigh Tennis Centre will provide Queensland juniors with one of the first opportunities to win Australian ranking points in 2021.

The centre will host the Beenleigh Junior Championships, an Australian Ranking (AR) tournament at the end of January, signalling a return to events with a performance pathway since the pandemic emerged last year.

Australian Ranking tournaments were suspended in March 2020 amid the introduction of COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

The Beenleigh Tennis Centre will host a bronze category AR tournament for players in the 12/U, 14/U and 16/U age groups. The event will conclude the tennis tournament swing of the January school holidays in South East Queensland.

Beenleigh Tennis Centre Manager AJ Thompson is excited to provide a local tournament to players from the Logan area and invites participants from all over the State to compete:

"It's fantastic we can offer a great tournament experience to players in the community without traveling too far and showcase high level tennis for the Logan community to see firsthand. We are looking forward to hosting the best junior players at our beautiful centre."

Logan Division 12 Councillor Karen Murphy said Logan City Council was a proud sponsor of the event.

"It is so important for Council to support tournaments like these, which are wonderful endorsements for the quality facilities in Beenleigh," she said.

"Having some of the best juniors in the state come to Logan with their families to compete in a COVID-safe planned environment is great for our community."

The two day tournament, January 20-21, will be run under the current COVID save industry plan providing safe and enjoyable environment for all participants.

The 2021 Beenleigh Junior Championships is part of the Australian Junior Tour, a series of junior tennis providing an opportunity for players to earn their first Australian Ranking points.

For more information about the tennis tournaments in Queensland, visit www.tennis.com.au/qld/tournaments