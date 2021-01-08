Tennis Queensland statement

Following the Queensland government's decision to declare a mandatory three day lockdown for the Greater Brisbane area from 6pm Friday 8 January until 6pm Monday 11 January, tennis clubs in the municipalities of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Redland and Moreton Bay will be closed for the duration.

Tennis Queensland's Chief Executive, Mark Handley has thanked the tennis community for adhering to Queensland Health's directive to keep the wider community safe.

Tennis Queensland encourages tennis players in the Greater Brisbane area to be creative in practicing home-court ways to stay tennis sharp this weekend.