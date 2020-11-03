Millman rises up the rankings after breakthrough title

John Millman is now Australia's second highest-ranked man, overtaking Nick Kyrgios in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

After winning his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan, Millman rose seven places to world No.38.

It is the 31-year-old Millman's highest ranking since February 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10

Player

Rank

Move

Alex de Minaur

No.25

0

John Millman

No.38

+7

Nick Kyrgios

No.45

-1

Jordan Thompson

No.61

-1

James Duckworth

No.100

-3

Alexei Popyrin

No.110

-1

Christopher O'Connell

No.117

-1

Marc Polmans

No.119

-1

Alex Bolt

No.165

-1

Aleksandar Vukic

No.186

-1

Women's singles

Australia's Ash Barty is spending her 48th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10

Player

Rank

Move

Ash Barty

No.1

0

Ajla Tomljanovic

No.67

0

Sam Stosur

No.111

-2

Astra Sharma

No.127

-1

Maddison Inglis

No.128

-1

Lizette Cabrera

No.139

-1

Priscilla Hon

No.145

0

Arina Rodionova

No.166

0

Destanee Aiava

No.213

0

Ellen Perez

No.231

0