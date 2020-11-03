Millman rises up the rankings after breakthrough title

John Millman is now Australia's second highest-ranked man, overtaking Nick Kyrgios in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
After winning his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan, Millman rose seven places to world No.38.
It is the 31-year-old Millman's highest ranking since February 2019.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Rank
Move
Alex de Minaur
No.25
0
John Millman
No.38
+7
Nick Kyrgios
No.45
-1
Jordan Thompson
No.61
-1
James Duckworth
No.100
-3
Alexei Popyrin
No.110
-1
Christopher O'Connell
No.117
-1
Marc Polmans
No.119
-1
Alex Bolt
No.165
-1
Aleksandar Vukic
No.186
-1
Women's singles
Australia's Ash Barty is spending her 48th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.
AUSSIE TOP 10
Player
Rank
Move
Ash Barty
No.1
0
Ajla Tomljanovic
No.67
0
Sam Stosur
No.111
-2
Astra Sharma
No.127
-1
Maddison Inglis
No.128
-1
Lizette Cabrera
No.139
-1
Priscilla Hon
No.145
0
Arina Rodionova
No.166
0
Destanee Aiava
No.213
0
Ellen Perez
No.231
0