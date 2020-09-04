Queensland pros call on communities to get to local courts this Spring

World No.42 John Millman has joined fellow professional Queenslanders Lizette Cabrera, JP Smith, Kim Birrell and Priscilla Hon to promote the "Court is Calling" in a participation drive to help grassroots tennis clubs recover and thrive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The five have leant their voices and faces to the month-long campaign, which promotes tennis as a safe game to play, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to pick up a racquet and stay fit, healthy and connected through their local club.

During September, clubs will open in various ways to showcase playing opportunities, including ANZ Tennis Hot Shots, social play, coaching, fitness programs and fixture options with COVID Safe protocols in place.

Before flying out to Flushing Meadows to rejoin the international tennis circuit, Millman dedicated invaluable time to support the campaign, also surprising hard-working tennis volunteers in Queensland with virtual thank you calls to praise their continued commitment through a challenging year.

"We want to thank the volunteers and the clubs who are the real winners in this state. Speaking from experience and someone who has grown up in the Queensland tennis community, it's the work done by clubs and volunteers who make it possible for me to go and play tennis around the world," John Millman said.

"It is my pleasure to lend my voice to the clubs who do so much for the Queensland community."

John's surprise calls along with the video recordings by each top player will be published by Tennis Queensland across radio and social channels throughout September.

"Tennis is a sport that can be played with physical distancing in mind and our clubs in Queensland are perfectly positioned to offer a safe place to play and stay healthy," Tennis Queensland's CEO Mark Handley said.

"We're seeing a lot of demand for tennis, with kids, families and friends hitting the court for fun and fitness in a safe environment."

"Our Queensland pros are always quick to support our grassroots programs because they know clubs are the lifeblood of our sport. I thank John, Lizette, JP, Kim and Pri for stepping up once again to give back to the tennis community."

Queensland tennis clubs continue to operate under the state government's COVID-safe guidelines for community sport, with increased hygiene practices and social distancing protocols in place.