2020 AR tournaments cancelled

Although tennis remains a very safe sport to play at both community and professional levels, the current restrictions and our priority of ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved, has led to the cancellation of a number of upcoming national and international tournaments through to the end of the year.

The December Showdown (Melbourne Park, 5-20 December) and the 12/u and 14/u Australian Grasscourt Championships (Cottesloe Tennis Club, 6-11 October) will not be held due to ongoing restrictions in place.

Instead, Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) Junior State Performance Championships for 12/u, 14/u, 16/u and 18/u players will be held in each state, with further details to be released in the coming months.

The two ITF World Tennis Tour Junior tournaments scheduled to be hosted in Adelaide from 12-25 September have now been cancelled.

All Australian Pro Tour tournaments for the remainder of the 2020 season have been cancelled. This decision has been made based on ITF and ATP Return to Tournament Play protocols requiring the host nation to have international and domestic borders open.

No Australian Ranking Tournaments will be held prior to 31 December 2020.

UTR State Performance and Participation tournaments will continue in the absence of Australian Ranking Tournaments until the end of the year and the Australian Rankings will continue to remain suspended until Australian Ranking Tournaments can return. Players in Queensland have alternative playing opportunities through the UTR Road to Brisbane tournament series.

The two ITF Seniors Tour tournaments scheduled to be hosted in Victoria in November have been cancelled in conjunction with Tennis Seniors Australia.

The National Wheelchair Tennis Championships scheduled for Melbourne from 13-15 November have now been cancelled, along with the two ITF Wheelchair Futures tournaments in Sydney (late September) and Canberra (early October). These decisions have been made based on the ITF Return to Tournament Play protocols requiring the host nation to have international and domestic borders open.

Localised Wheelchair Performance Series events in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne are being planned for the coming months, with more information to come.