UTR Road to Brisbane is heating up

New events have been added to Tennis Queensland's new event series Road to Brisbane. The event series provides match play opportunities during challenging times with covid 19 restrictions across all regions in Queensland. The new series is based on the UTR rating system providing players level based match play and a pathway opportunity to progress through local and regional playoffs into state finals to be contested during Brisbane Tennis 2021.

A number of JDS circuits have already adopted the new pathway and operate under the UTR rating. For the upcoming September school holidays a number of new tournaments have been added for junior and adult athletes to be part of the series. In combination with the QLD UTR State Performance series the calendar contains 49 events and continues to grow while clubs register to run further events.

Click here to find out more about the event series. You can find all information on the UTR system, how to register for a tournament or the complete event calendar. If your club is interested in hosting an event you can register your interest with Tennis Queensland.