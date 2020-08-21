Call for Board Nominations - Tennis QLD

Elections will be held for the following elected board positions at the upcoming Tennis Queensland (TQ) Annual General Meeting, to be held on Saturday 24 October 2020



Two (2) Member elected Director positions (three-year term)

One (1) Member elected Director position (one-year term)

One (1) Board appointed Director positions (three-year term)

One (1) Board appointed Director position (one-year term)

Following these elections, the TQ Board of Directors will appoint two further board positions at their first meeting following the Annual General Meeting:With our very own Ashleigh Barty at the top of women's tennis, our sport in Queensland is enjoying a significant boost in profile and political support. The vision for Tennis in Queensland is to continue building on our strong position in Queensland culture.

We aim to create a more playful world through tennis, and in doing so, tennis clubs will be thriving sporting hubs within their local community.TQ's strategy to 2024 has just begun, and ensures end to end alignment from Tennis Australia through to our clubs. Sharing a vision is vital to the success of our sport, with each state playing a key role in encouraging growth and fostering imagination and success.

The TQ Board of Directors oversee that strategy, with a keen interest in progressing the priorities within it. Female engagement at all levels of the sport, thriving clubs as community hubs and building meaningful participation pathways are a few of the focus areas we are looking to achieve. As well as overseeing the implementation of our strategy, Directors will ensure the sound governance of the organisation and play a significant role supporting staff, volunteers and stakeholders as new opportunities and challenges arise; working together to connect more people to our sport in meaningful ways.

This is a terrific opportunity for strong leaders who exhibit Tennis' values of imagination, excellence, collaboration and humility.

Please view the eligibility and skills we require for nomination here.

Download the application form here.

All applications must be received by 5pm Friday 11 September 2020 by either email, post or hand delivered, and be address to the Tennis Queensland Returning Officer (Chief Executive Officer). Email tennisqueenslandinfo@tennis.com.au Postal 190 King Arthur Tce, Tennyson, Queensland 4105 Hand Delivered Queensland Tennis Centre, 190 King Arthur Tce, Tennyson, Queensland 4105.