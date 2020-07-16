Australian Ranking Tournaments UPDATE

All Australian Ranking Tournaments are currently postponed to help contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

No Australian Ranking Tournaments will be held prior to 12 October 2020 as they require all states and territories to be able to host events as well as unrestricted travel and the majority of domestic borders to be open.

In line with this decision, the Australian Grasscourt Championships and ITF Junior tournaments are also postponed.

Australian Rankings will remain suspended until Australian Ranking Tournaments return, with players not losing any points they were due to defend during the downtime.

In the meantime, modified tournament options (without Australian Ranking points on offer) are now available in Queensland.

Please visit tennis.com.au/qld for more information about what events are coming near you.

For any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us at: tournamentsqld@tennis.com.au

We will continue to keep you updated and thank you for your cooperation during this difficult time for all of us.