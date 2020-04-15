For the Love of the Game

Tennis Australia Officiating has proudly launched its new online learning program for Community Officials. This initiative aims to develop knowledge around the Rules of Tennis and basic officiating procedures and makes it easier for club members to become Club Officials. Interested members can now learn the basics of officiating from the comfort of their own home and at their own pace.

Benefits of increased officials' participation include:



More people involved at your club to create a sense of community and belonging.

More supervision during your tournaments and competitions to encourage fairness and respect.

Quality officials to ensure a positive tournament and competition experience.

Increased player participation and retention.

Volunteer officials reduce the officiating cost of tournaments.

Provide club members with an opportunity to give back to the sport by participating as an official.

Rules of Tennis and Tennis Etiquette (60 to 75 minutes online)General Principles of Officiating & Safeguarding Children (45 - 60mins online)Court Monitor: Basic Supervision (60 to 75 minutes online)Coaching and Practical Assessment (1 day)

In order to attend the practical and continue further work as a volunteer, individuals will be required to complete and pay an annual $20 Tennis Australia Officials Membership and screening requirements.

For further information or to register please visit our website at tennis.com.au/officials