Rod Laver ITF Postponed

ITF ANNOUNCES FURTHER SUSPENSIONS ACROSS ALL TOURS

The ITF has announced the decision to further postpone all ITF-owned and sanctioned events until Monday 13 July. This will apply across the men's and women's ITF World Tennis Tour, the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, the ITF Beach Tennis World Tour, the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, and the ITF Seniors Tour.

As a result of this announcement the Queensland Rod Laver Junior ITF has been postponed.

These are challenging and uncertain times, but the health and safety of players, player support teams, officials, event staff and the local community must be the priority. We will of course monitor the situation in conjunction with independent medical and travel advisers, who will in turn consider Government and public health authorities advice and instruction. We understand and share your disappointment but we hope you will understand our position. We will look to resume activity as soon as we are advised that it is safe to do so, but it is unfortunately not possible to predict the length of time that international tennis will be affected by COVID-19.

To read more click HERE