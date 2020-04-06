OPEN COURT SESSIONS - GET YOUR RACQUET ON!
•Tennis Australia's new concept which is a new social tennis experience designed to get more adults on the court.
• Hitting up more than 1000 clubs across all states and 119 clubs in Queensland, Open Court Sessions introduced tennis with a contemporary twist.
• Open Court Sessions launched as the Australian Open was on in full swing; it encourages people to come together over great food, drink and music, with a social hit of tennis on the side.
• The South Region clubs running this program are as follows:
Allora Tennis Club
Roma & District Tennis Club Inc
Range Tennis Club Inc
Toowoomba Tennis Association Inc
Texas Tennis Club
Chinchilla Tennis Association Inc
Lockyer Tennis Association Inc
Dalby & District Tennis Association Inc
Warwick & District Tennis Association Inc
South Region - Open Court Sessions
OPEN COURT SESSIONS - GET YOUR RACQUET ON!