South Region - Open Court Sessions

OPEN COURT SESSIONS - GET YOUR RACQUET ON!

•Tennis Australia's new concept which is a new social tennis experience designed to get more adults on the court.

• Hitting up more than 1000 clubs across all states and 119 clubs in Queensland, Open Court Sessions introduced tennis with a contemporary twist.

• Open Court Sessions launched as the Australian Open was on in full swing; it encourages people to come together over great food, drink and music, with a social hit of tennis on the side.

• The South Region clubs running this program are as follows:

Allora Tennis Club

Roma & District Tennis Club Inc

Range Tennis Club Inc

Toowoomba Tennis Association Inc

Texas Tennis Club

Chinchilla Tennis Association Inc

Lockyer Tennis Association Inc

Dalby & District Tennis Association Inc

Warwick & District Tennis Association Inc