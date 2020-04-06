JDS Red Ball Tournament 2020 @ Range Tennis Club

First ever Red Ball JDS was held on the 13th of March at the Range Tennis Club

Results:

Girls Singles

Winner: Aggie Rafter

Runner Up: Sophie Garcia

Sportsmanship Award: Mia Reeves

Best Effort Award: Mackenzie Zimmerle

Boys Singles

Winner: Tom Bernoth

Runner Up: Charlie Barwick

Best Effort Award: Charles Le Roux

Sportsmanship Award : Hunter Beutel

Special Thanks to all the Regions coaches who came together to make this possible, Court supervisors, Range Club Secretary Tony Brown and committee members, Cnr Geoff Mcdonald TQ Board

Member Noel Jensen, Alvin Gradiner and Tennis Qld staff for their support