JDS Red Ball Tournament 2020 @ Range Tennis Club

Monday 06 April 2020
Boys Winner- Tom Bernoth (L) and Runner Up - Chalie Barwick

First ever Red Ball JDS was held on the 13th of March at the Range Tennis Club

Results:
Girls Singles
Winner: Aggie Rafter
Runner Up: Sophie Garcia
Sportsmanship Award: Mia Reeves
Best Effort Award: Mackenzie Zimmerle

Boys Singles
Winner: Tom Bernoth
Runner Up: Charlie Barwick
Best Effort Award: Charles Le Roux
Sportsmanship Award : Hunter Beutel

Special Thanks to all the Regions coaches who came together to make this possible, Court supervisors, Range Club Secretary Tony Brown and committee members, Cnr Geoff Mcdonald TQ Board
Member Noel Jensen, Alvin Gradiner and Tennis Qld staff for their support