Australian Rankings to remain unchanged

On Friday 13 March, Tennis Australia postponed all Australian Ranking Tournaments until further notice to help contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tennis Australia has today joined the ATP, WTA, and ITF in suspending the ranking points for its players.

The most recent Australian Rankings will be published on Friday 27 March 2020 and will include points from unfinished tournaments:



ATP / WTA / ITF World Tennis Tour / ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors

2020 ACT Open

2020 Tennis Macarthur Bronze AMT

The Australian Rankings will then remain unchanged until Junior Tournaments (JT) and Australian Money Tournaments (AMT) that are listed on the Australian Ranking Tournaments calendar resume.

This means players will not lose any Australian Ranking points that they were due to defend during the downtime.

We are currently working through the fairest way to reintroduce the rankings once tournaments resume. This is a complicated matter, and we appreciate your patience while we work through the best solutions.

Any updates in regards to the administration of the Australian Rankings will be communicated via email to players.