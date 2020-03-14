COVID-19 FAQs

Tennis Australia and Tennis Queensland have made the decision to take further precautions in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our community. Our goal is to avoid bringing crowds together in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and minimise the inevitable strain on our healthcare system.

This decision is based on expert medical advice and is in line with the recommendations of the global tennis community.

Below you will find FAQs to help you during this time, plus you can find full Guidelines for Continued Play on the Tennis Australia website.

What events have been postponed?

All Junior Development Series and Australian Ranking tournaments including Australian Money Tournaments (AMT) and Junior Tournaments (JT) have been postponed until further notice.

Additionally, the Sunshine Coast Tennis League, Ipswich Tennis League, Tennis Seniors Queensland tournaments and Super 10s will not be played until further notice.

All online entry mechanisms have been closed until further notice.

Standby for direct communication from Tournament Directors for events that players are already entered into.

For all local competitions/fixtures and unsanctioned tournaments that are not operated by Tennis Queensland, the decision for postponement or cancellation is at the discretion of the relevant Club or Association.

What does this mean for coaching?

Coaching lessons will continue at the discretion of the Coaching provider.

I run a competition or tournament, what do I do?

We recognise these are very difficult decisions to make. We have made decisions based on the best medical advice available in the interests of public health. Tennis Queensland staff will be on hand to support your decision making. Please contact the Tennis Queensland Match Play team at tournamentsqld@tennis.com.au if you need further support.

Where can I get more info?

The health and wellbeing of the Australian Tennis Community is our number one priority, and amidst growing concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19), we've released a set of COVID-19 Guidelines.

The purpose of these guidelines is to provide an understanding of the disease and preventative steps for those who participate in Australian tennis activities. They will be updated as this situation progresses.

Read the guidelines here:

https://www.tennis.com.au/doc/covid-19-guidelines

We also have the a COVID-19 Hygiene poster available to download here:

View the Poster