Tournament Survey online

Tennis Queensland is looking for feedback on all 2020 tournaments.

Tennis Queensland is conducting a review of tournaments. A major part of this is will be based on participant experience and feedback. We are committed to delivering quality events across the state and are looking to improve the tournament experience for everybody year round.

Here's how you can get involved:

Players, coaches and parents are key to this review and are encouraged to fill out the post tournament survey for each JT and AMT they attend. The survey can be accessed by clicking on the banner

Tennis Queensland will use the provided feedback to



Generate a customer satisfaction score for each tournament

Provide feedback to the host club about the tournament experience, celebrate their success and identify opportunities for improvement

Identify challenges in the tournament system that Tennis Queensland and Tennis Australia can improve

Identify new ideas and good news stories from the event

Each response in 2020 will also enter a bimonthly draw for a tennis prize pack including an Australian Open player towel and AO Dunlop tennis balls. Winners will be published on the tournament website and contacted via email.