Tennis Australia publish guidelines for COVID-19

With the current issue globally surrounding the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Tennis Australia has developed the guidelines for tournaments to follow. Guidelines can be downloaded here. Organisers and participants are asked to familiarise themselves with the guidelines and to protect good hygiene to protect against infections. Tournaments and clubs can also download a poster with instructions for health precautions to present at the tennis venues.

The first tennis tournament in Australia has fallen victim to the virus and has been postponed. The ITF has decided to reschedule the 14/u Boys and Girls ITF World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying events that were planned to be played on the Gold Coast in March/April. Here's the ITF statement on the matter:

"Following significant consultation with independent travel advisors, the Asian Tennis Federation and Tennis Australia, the decision has been taken to postpone the upcoming ITF World Junior Tennis Asia/Oceania Final Qualifying event until further notice, due to concerns related to COVID-19. We do apologise for the disruption, however, please note that the ITF, ATF and Tennis Australia's primary priority is the health and safety of players, captains and officials.

Every effort will be made in upcoming weeks to find a suitable date for the event to be rescheduled. Information regarding revised dates for the final qualifying event will be circulated to all nations in due course."

Find information on Queensland tennis tournament on https://www.tennis.com.au/qld/tournaments or the QLD tournament information facebook group.