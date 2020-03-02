Forty-two tennis clubs to receive Active Clubs funding

Forty-two tennis clubs throughout Queensland have been awarded almost $82,000 dollars under the State Government's 10 year Activate! strategy to improve the health of Queenslanders.

The clubs were included in the first round of Active Clubs funding to enhance training programs and purchase new equipment.

Tennis Queensland is one of six sports to partner with Queensland's Sport and Recreation department to achieve the Activate! Strategy goals by 2029.

The strategy is a 'whole of government approach' to assist strong local organisations to deliver better wellbeing outcomes for all Queenslanders, including the most vulnerable.

Tennis clubs to receive up to $2,000 include Mackay Tennis Club, Proserpine Tennis Association, Bundaberg District Tennis, Ingham Tennis Association, Clifton Beach Tennis Club, Rockhampton Tennis, Coolum Tennis Club and Tamborine Mountain Tennis Club.

$2.8 million has been shared across 1460 projects in remote, regional and metropolitan areas of Queensland.

Click here for a full list of projects funded under the Active Clubs initiative.