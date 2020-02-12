As a long term supporter of tennis in Australia, ANZ are awarding $10,000 grants to 20

tennis clubs or venues around the country through the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots community

grants program. No matter how big or small your club is, we can help it grow.

Time for a clubhouse upgrade? Are your courts in desperate need of a resurface? Or do

you want to give your members the community event they've always deserved? If you

answered yes to any of these questions, then the ANZ Community Grant is for you!

Entries are now open and the closing date has been extended to Tuesday 31 March so

apply today at anz.com/ communitygrants .

Terms, conditions and eligibility criteria