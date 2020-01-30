Somerset College and Brookfield State School winners in 2020 Brisbane International Schools Challenge

Somerset College and Brookfield State School were crowned winners of the 2020 Brisbane International Schools Challenge State Finals during Brisbane Tennis in January.
More than 500 school students from 44 Queensland schools across 12 regions participated, in three tiers of modified Hot Shots tennis - red, orange and green ball formats. Schools were eligible for the State Finals after representing in district and regional trials.
Tennis Queensland President, Warwick Nicol said the annual schools challenge celebrated the contribution schools make to providing access to so many Queensland children.
"The challenge celebrates participation at school, which is so important in providing a positive experience playing tennis, growing friendships and gives students the excitement and achievement of representing their school in a team environment."
Green Ball winners were Brookfield State School defeating finalists St. Laurence's College. Orange Ball winners were Somerset College - Gold Coast defeating Sheldon College. Red Ball had two divisions this year, mixed and girls only. The mixed division was won by Brookfield State School who defeated Toowoomba Anglican School. The first only Girls Division was won by Brookfield, who defeated Fig Tree Pocket.
"Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to teams who travelled from around the State and NT to showcase this important part of our sport at the Brisbane International."
A gallery of images from during the 2020 Brisbane International Schools Challenge can be found on the Tennis Queensland Facebook page -
Competing schools were:
- Agnes Waters State School
- Albany Hills State School
- Brisbane Boys College
- Brookfield State School
- Caningeraba State School
- Clinton State School
- Combined Small Schools
- Eagle Junction State School
- Edge Hill State School
- Faith Lutheran College
- Fig Tree Pocket State School
- Gladstone West State School
- Kelvin Grove State College
- Maryborough West State School
- Matthew Flinders Anglican College
- McDowall State School
- Miami State School
- Mitchelton State School
- Nightcliff Primary School (NT)
- Nundah State School
- Our Lady of Lourdes School
- Redland Bay State School
- Rockhampton Grammar School
- Sheldon College
- Somerset College
- Somerville House
- St Andrew's Anglican College
- St Dympna's Primary School
- St John's Anglican College
- St John's Catholic School, Roma
- St Joseph's Catholic School, Biloela
- St Joseph's Catholic School, Gayndah
- St Laurence's College
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Bundaberg
- St Mary's College
- St Thomas More School
- Sunshine Beach State School
- Sunshine Coast Grammar School
- Tara Shire College
- Thangool State School
- The Southport School
- Tiana State School
- Toowoomba Anglican School
- Toowoomba Grammar School.