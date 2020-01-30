Somerset College and Brookfield State School winners in 2020 Brisbane International Schools Challenge

Somerset College and Brookfield State School were crowned winners of the 2020 Brisbane International Schools Challenge State Finals during Brisbane Tennis in January.

More than 500 school students from 44 Queensland schools across 12 regions participated, in three tiers of modified Hot Shots tennis - red, orange and green ball formats. Schools were eligible for the State Finals after representing in district and regional trials.

Tennis Queensland President, Warwick Nicol said the annual schools challenge celebrated the contribution schools make to providing access to so many Queensland children.

"The challenge celebrates participation at school, which is so important in providing a positive experience playing tennis, growing friendships and gives students the excitement and achievement of representing their school in a team environment."

Green Ball winners were Brookfield State School defeating finalists St. Laurence's College. Orange Ball winners were Somerset College - Gold Coast defeating Sheldon College. Red Ball had two divisions this year, mixed and girls only. The mixed division was won by Brookfield State School who defeated Toowoomba Anglican School. The first only Girls Division was won by Brookfield, who defeated Fig Tree Pocket.

"Congratulations to all our winners and thank you to teams who travelled from around the State and NT to showcase this important part of our sport at the Brisbane International."

A gallery of images from during the 2020 Brisbane International Schools Challenge can be found on the Tennis Queensland Facebook page -

Competing schools were:



Agnes Waters State School

Albany Hills State School

Brisbane Boys College

Brookfield State School

Caningeraba State School

Clinton State School

Combined Small Schools

Eagle Junction State School

Edge Hill State School

Faith Lutheran College

Fig Tree Pocket State School

Gladstone West State School

Kelvin Grove State College

Maryborough West State School

Matthew Flinders Anglican College

McDowall State School

Miami State School

Mitchelton State School

Nightcliff Primary School (NT)

Nundah State School

Our Lady of Lourdes School

Redland Bay State School

Rockhampton Grammar School

Sheldon College

Somerset College

Somerville House

St Andrew's Anglican College

St Dympna's Primary School

St John's Anglican College

St John's Catholic School, Roma

St Joseph's Catholic School, Biloela

St Joseph's Catholic School, Gayndah

St Laurence's College

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Bundaberg

St Mary's College

St Thomas More School

Sunshine Beach State School

Sunshine Coast Grammar School

Tara Shire College

Thangool State School

The Southport School

Tiana State School

Toowoomba Anglican School