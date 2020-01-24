Race for Money over!

Brendon Lee Moore and Sara Tomic are the 2019 Queensland Money Race winners, defeating Will Maher and Megan Smith at Queensland Tennis Centre during the 2020 Brisbane International.

Launched in 2013, the Queensland Money Race is designed to aid Australian players who are consistently supportive of our Queensland Australian Money Tournaments (AMT's) and achieving strong results throughout the year.

Player's prizemoney totals are accumulated at Queensland Open Singles AMTs throughout the year then, following the completion of the Griffith University Open in December 2019, the top 16 men and top 16 women were invited to participate.

Tennis Queensland CEO, Mark Handley said the Queensland Money Race was an important tournament for Queensland's regular tournament seeds.

"These money race participants are the best players in our tournaments throughout the year, while often contributing to tennis through coaching, being important members of our club community and developing our next generation of players," Mr Handley said.

"Congratulations and thank you for the high standard of tennis and competition you bring to all our tournaments throughout the year."

The Money Race Final provides an additional $16,000 in prize money for the top six players in each event. This year's prize money breakdown will be: 1st - $3,200, 2nd - $1,600 and 3rd - $1,200.

