Queensland clubs join the social tennis revolution

119 of Queensland's tennis clubs throughout the state have jumped on board Tennis Australia's new social tennis experience, Open Court sessions.

The concept promises to be social tennis with a twist to get more adults on court.

Open Court Sessions encourages people to come together over great food, drink and music, with a social hit of tennis on the side.

At Queensland's 119 participating clubs there will no longer be the need to join, sign up for lessons or commit to a weekly competition.

Instead players can participate in a range of dynamic tennis activities, putting a spin on the traditional game with entertaining new formats and a variety of equipment. All skill levels are welcome and can join in the fun with no strings attached.

"We're delighted to announce Open Court Sessions as a fresh new way to get more adults back into the sport," Tennis Australia's Chief Tennis Officer Matt Dwyer said.

"Open Court Sessions is the perfect mix of a casual social hit with friends and the opportunity to enjoy great food and drinks courtside. And most importantly, it fits in to today's busy lifestyles.

"Our research shows that people are time poor and they want flexibility and fun with their fitness routines, and Open Court Sessions fits that criteria - just book online and rock up to your local tennis club.

"It's all about being social, both on and off the court, and we all know how important that is for both physical and mental health."

This new initiative aims to eliminate the barriers to tennis. A recent study identified 43% of adults interested in playing the sport wanted flexibility, rather than having to commit to signing up for a full season.

Open Court Sessions will be run by local enthusiastic hosts who will keep things moving and ensure the fun rolls along on and off the court. All equipment is provided and players will be matched up so there's no need to find a doubles partner. Each session includes a range of activities, with time for socialising off the court just as important as the time spent hitting a ball.

The new website makes getting into tennis easier than ever before, with players able to book a session online in a few easy clicks.

To find Open Court Sessions at your local Queensland club head to play.tennis.com.au