Coolum and Biloela acknowledged as Champions of Change during Brisbane International

Ambrey Callide Valley Tennis Club and Coolum Tennis Club were acknowledged as Tennis Queensland's 2019 Champions of Change at the President's Morning Tea during the Brisbane International.

Tennis Queensland's Champions of Change are people who take the initiative to make positive change in their community or further afield, through embracing diversity and equality, making tennis more accessible or taking different approaches to make change happen and make a positive change to their local community.

Tennis Queensland CEO, Mark Handley said recognising Champions of Change celebrated innovation and commitment and encouraged them to continue their great work.

"At Tennis Queensland our goal is to ensure tennis is accessible to every Queenslander, reflects our diverse communities, and everyone has the opportunity to get involved in tennis in a way that is meaningful to them.," Mr Handley said.

"We believe that playing tennis makes life better but we know there is more to be done to engage with and involve people from many different backgrounds whether as a player, coach, official, staff or volunteer. Champions of Change are critical to us reaching these goals."

Tennis Queensland's 2019 Champion of Change were acknowledged for:



Brining tennis to regional Queensland: Helan Ambrey from Ambrey Callide Valley Tennis Club has successfully connected local school and club communities, helping in excess of 140 kids throughout the Biloela area enjoy tennis. Helan's dedicated team of coaches and teachers have created an inclusive, fun and safe environment , with 50 players representing Biloela in the State Finals of the Brisbane International Schools Challenge this year.

Making adult tennis fun again: Coolum Tennis Club have implemented a highly successful Adult Social Play program within their community, through blending match play and drills in a fun environment. The demand has them running 18 sessions each week engaging adults of all abilities. The club is also highly involved in facilitating successful wheelchair and inclusion programs.

Each winner received a $1,000 cash prize or equivalent to contribute towards their club.