The Queensland Money Race

A year‑long race across the Open Singles circuit, where every dollar you earn moves you up the leaderboard and closer to the $30,000 finals at the Brisbane International.

Queensland Money Race female finalists holding cheque and trophy

About the Money Race

The Money Race is a year‑long singles competition that recognises performance and consistency across the state’s Open Singles events. As you compete through the season, the prize money you earn builds your place on the live leaderboard and shapes your path toward the year‑end finals.

It gives players a clear season story — every match matters and every result moves you forward.

A pathway for players

The Money Race sits within Tennis Australia’s Competitive Pathway. It supports athletes at all stages by encouraging regular competition, strengthening the Open Singles environment and connecting events across the state. It’s built for competitors who want to test themselves, grow and keep pushing their game.

The finals opportunity

At the end of the year, the highest‑ranked players qualify for the Money Race Finals, held during the Brisbane International. It’s a chance to compete in a professional, high‑profile environment and showcase your talent on a major stage.

What the race delivers

  • A clear season structure
  • Stronger Open Singles competition
  • Support for regional and metro events
  • Rewards for consistent performance
  • A finals experience aligned with a major Australian tennis event.

 

How it works

You compete in eligible Open Singles events throughout the year. Prize money earned at these tournaments contributes to your place on the Money Race leaderboard. At season’s end, the top performers qualify for the finals.

Need help getting started?

Whether you’re a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.

Eligibility and qualification

Who can compete

Open tournaments are open‑entry, but the Money Race Finals have specific eligibility requirements. To qualify, you must meet residency criteria and earn your place through performance — measured by prize money across the season.

These finals sit within Tennis Australia’s Competitive Pathway, giving local players a chance to compete on one of the biggest stages in the country.

Entry criteria

To be eligible for the Money Race Finals, players must:

Ranking system

Finals qualification is based on total prize money earned in eligible Open Singles events. Rankings are updated regularly throughout the season, and the leaderboard closes ahead of the finals.

Finals format

  • Top 6 ranked players qualify directly for the Main Draw

  • Next 8 compete in a qualifying event for the final two spots.

Finals experience

Players who qualify for the finals receive:

  • A $300 travel subsidy (for those outside South East Queensland)

  • Accreditation and access to Brisbane International player areas

  • On‑court officiating, match footage and media coverage.

Prize money

What's on the line

Open tournaments aren’t just about match wins — they’re about earning money. Every Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles event contributes to your season total. The more you win, the more you earn — and the closer you get to qualifying for the finals.

Prize money breakdown

The finals offer a $30,000 prize pool. Here’s how it’s distributed:

StageAmount
Winner$6,000
Finalist$3,000
Semi-Finalist$1,500
Quarter-Finalist$750
Qualifying Rd 2$250
Qualifying Rd 1$125

Frequently asked questions

To qualify, you must be an Australian citizen, live in Queensland and earn prize money in Tier 1 or Tier 2 Open Singles events. The top 6 players qualify directly for the Main Draw and the next 8 compete in qualifying.

Only Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events held in Queensland contribute. Check the Competitive Play Calendar for eligible tournaments.

Your ranking is based on prize money earned in eligible Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events. The leaderboard uses your best results across the season and is updated regularly. When the season closes, the top players qualify for the finals.

Finalists receive a $300 travel subsidy (if outside SEQ), plus accreditation and access to Brisbane International player areas.

Yes. You don’t need to play every event — strong performances in high-tier tournaments can still secure your spot.

Yes. The Queensland Money Race tracks prize money separately for Men’s and Women’s Open Singles. Each has its own leaderboard and finals draw.

If you decline your invitation, the next-highest ranked eligible player will be offered your spot. There’s no rollover to future years.

Events

Every match counts

Before the leaderboard moves — before the finals take shape — it all starts with the calendar. Every Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles event is a chance to earn prize money, build momentum and climb the rankings. Whether you’re chasing your first win or defending your spot, every match counts.

Eligible events

The Money Race tracks performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events held across the state. These tournaments are sanctioned by Tennis Australia and linked to your Competitive Player Profile.

These events are where the leaderboard starts — and where your season takes shape.

Event levels explained

TierDescriptionTypical prize money
Tier 1Flagship Open Singles events with top competition$3,000-$5,000
Tier 2Regional and metro events with strong field$1,000-$2,500

Tier 1 events offer higher stakes and attract Queensland’s best. Tier 2 events are ideal for building experience, earning prize money, and breaking into the leaderboard.

Lead-in series

Across the season, players can compete in themed event clusters known as Lead‑in Series. These series group multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 tournaments by timing or location — ideal for building momentum and earning consistent results.

Northern Skies

North Queensland’s Open Singles circuit — strong fields, big prize money and a chance to climb the leaderboard.

Capra Series

Central Queensland’s regional circuit — prize money, three host towns and a pathway to leaderboard points.

Summer Swing

High‑stakes summer tournaments across Queensland — earn prize money and build early momentum.

Autumn Swing

Chase prize money and leaderboard points across a packed Easter weekend of Open Singles events.

Climb the leaderboard

Every result contributes to your season total. You don’t need to play every event — but consistent performances, especially in high‑tier tournaments, can secure your spot in the finals. The leaderboard rewards players who compete with purpose and deliver when it counts.

Rankings

Money Race leaderboard

The leaderboard ranks players based on total prize money earned in eligible Open Singles events. These rankings determine who qualifies for the finals held during the Brisbane International.

Finals qualification

  • Top 6 players qualify directly for the Main Draw
  • The next 8 players compete in qualifying for the final two spots

Dates for ranking closure, invitations and acceptance deadlines will be published when confirmed.

How rankings work

Players are ranked on their best eight prize money results from Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events held across the state. To be eligible for the finals, players must be Queensland residents.

Top Women's rankings

RankNamePoints
1Lara Walker6475
2Seung Yeon Seo1260
3Kira Russell678
4Emily Reed385
5Ella Idzikowski340
6Isabella Welsh324
7Emma Tran324
8Valenova Tsai288
9Helena Guan288
10Ava Garner288

Top Men's rankings

RankNamePoints
1Thomas Fancutt2800
2Alec Braund1513
3Connor McEvoy1260
4Thomas Rynne885
5Lucas Han849
6Aleksander Franko783
7Matthew Hulme720
8Luka Azirovic720
9Billy Bougoure696
10Samarth Patel630

Female Queensland State players celebrating