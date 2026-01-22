- About
About the Money Race
The Money Race is a year‑long singles competition that recognises performance and consistency across the state’s Open Singles events. As you compete through the season, the prize money you earn builds your place on the live leaderboard and shapes your path toward the year‑end finals.
It gives players a clear season story — every match matters and every result moves you forward.
A pathway for players
The Money Race sits within Tennis Australia’s Competitive Pathway. It supports athletes at all stages by encouraging regular competition, strengthening the Open Singles environment and connecting events across the state. It’s built for competitors who want to test themselves, grow and keep pushing their game.
The finals opportunity
At the end of the year, the highest‑ranked players qualify for the Money Race Finals, held during the Brisbane International. It’s a chance to compete in a professional, high‑profile environment and showcase your talent on a major stage.
What the race delivers
- A clear season structure
- Stronger Open Singles competition
- Support for regional and metro events
- Rewards for consistent performance
- A finals experience aligned with a major Australian tennis event.
How it works
You compete in eligible Open Singles events throughout the year. Prize money earned at these tournaments contributes to your place on the Money Race leaderboard. At season’s end, the top performers qualify for the finals.
Need help getting started?
Whether you’re a player, coach, parent or club volunteer – we’re here to listen and connect you with the right support.
Eligibility and qualification
Who can compete
Open tournaments are open‑entry, but the Money Race Finals have specific eligibility requirements. To qualify, you must meet residency criteria and earn your place through performance — measured by prize money across the season.
These finals sit within Tennis Australia’s Competitive Pathway, giving local players a chance to compete on one of the biggest stages in the country.
Entry criteria
To be eligible for the Money Race Finals, players must:
Be Australian citizens
Reside in Queensland
Compete in Tier 1 or Tier 2 Open Singles events.
Compete in Open Singles (not Doubles, Mixed or Junior events)
Play in tournaments held in Queensland
Hold a valid Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and Competitive Player Profile.
Ranking system
Finals qualification is based on total prize money earned in eligible Open Singles events. Rankings are updated regularly throughout the season, and the leaderboard closes ahead of the finals.
Finals format
- Top 6 ranked players qualify directly for the Main Draw
Next 8 compete in a qualifying event for the final two spots.
Finals experience
Players who qualify for the finals receive:
A $300 travel subsidy (for those outside South East Queensland)
Accreditation and access to Brisbane International player areas
On‑court officiating, match footage and media coverage.
Prize money
What's on the line
Open tournaments aren’t just about match wins — they’re about earning money. Every Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles event contributes to your season total. The more you win, the more you earn — and the closer you get to qualifying for the finals.
Prize money breakdown
The finals offer a $30,000 prize pool. Here’s how it’s distributed:
|Stage
|Amount
|Winner
|$6,000
|Finalist
|$3,000
|Semi-Finalist
|$1,500
|Quarter-Finalist
|$750
|Qualifying Rd 2
|$250
|Qualifying Rd 1
|$125
Frequently asked questions
To qualify, you must be an Australian citizen, live in Queensland and earn prize money in Tier 1 or Tier 2 Open Singles events. The top 6 players qualify directly for the Main Draw and the next 8 compete in qualifying.
Only Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events held in Queensland contribute. Check the Competitive Play Calendar for eligible tournaments.
Your ranking is based on prize money earned in eligible Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events. The leaderboard uses your best results across the season and is updated regularly. When the season closes, the top players qualify for the finals.
Finalists receive a $300 travel subsidy (if outside SEQ), plus accreditation and access to Brisbane International player areas.
Yes. You don’t need to play every event — strong performances in high-tier tournaments can still secure your spot.
Yes. The Queensland Money Race tracks prize money separately for Men’s and Women’s Open Singles. Each has its own leaderboard and finals draw.
If you decline your invitation, the next-highest ranked eligible player will be offered your spot. There’s no rollover to future years.
Events
Every match counts
Before the leaderboard moves — before the finals take shape — it all starts with the calendar. Every Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles event is a chance to earn prize money, build momentum and climb the rankings. Whether you’re chasing your first win or defending your spot, every match counts.
Eligible events
The Money Race tracks performance in Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events held across the state. These tournaments are sanctioned by Tennis Australia and linked to your Competitive Player Profile.
These events are where the leaderboard starts — and where your season takes shape.
Event levels explained
|Tier
|Description
|Typical prize money
|Tier 1
|Flagship Open Singles events with top competition
|$3,000-$5,000
|Tier 2
|Regional and metro events with strong field
|$1,000-$2,500
Tier 1 events offer higher stakes and attract Queensland’s best. Tier 2 events are ideal for building experience, earning prize money, and breaking into the leaderboard.
Lead-in series
Across the season, players can compete in themed event clusters known as Lead‑in Series. These series group multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 tournaments by timing or location — ideal for building momentum and earning consistent results.
Climb the leaderboard
Every result contributes to your season total. You don’t need to play every event — but consistent performances, especially in high‑tier tournaments, can secure your spot in the finals. The leaderboard rewards players who compete with purpose and deliver when it counts.
Rankings
Money Race leaderboard
The leaderboard ranks players based on total prize money earned in eligible Open Singles events. These rankings determine who qualifies for the finals held during the Brisbane International.
Finals qualification
- Top 6 players qualify directly for the Main Draw
- The next 8 players compete in qualifying for the final two spots
Dates for ranking closure, invitations and acceptance deadlines will be published when confirmed.
How rankings work
Players are ranked on their best eight prize money results from Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open Singles events held across the state. To be eligible for the finals, players must be Queensland residents.
Top Women's rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Points
|1
|Lara Walker
|6475
|2
|Seung Yeon Seo
|1260
|3
|Kira Russell
|678
|4
|Emily Reed
|385
|5
|Ella Idzikowski
|340
|6
|Isabella Welsh
|324
|7
|Emma Tran
|324
|8
|Valenova Tsai
|288
|9
|Helena Guan
|288
|10
|Ava Garner
|288
Top Men's rankings
|Rank
|Name
|Points
|1
|Thomas Fancutt
|2800
|2
|Alec Braund
|1513
|3
|Connor McEvoy
|1260
|4
|Thomas Rynne
|885
|5
|Lucas Han
|849
|6
|Aleksander Franko
|783
|7
|Matthew Hulme
|720
|8
|Luka Azirovic
|720
|9
|Billy Bougoure
|696
|10
|Samarth Patel
|630
