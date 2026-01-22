Summer Swing
Start strong with summer tournaments across metro and coastal Queensland.
About the series
The Summer Swing launches the Queensland Money Race season with a burst of energy. Held during the summer months, this series features Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open singles events across metro centres and coastal towns – giving players a chance to earn prize money and set the tone for the year ahead..
Whether you're chasing leaderboard points or just looking to sharpen your game after the off-season, the Summer Swing is where the race begins. These events align with the national Summer of Tennis calendar, attracting strong fields and offering valuable prize money.
Events
The Summer Swing includes a mix of flagship metro tournaments and regional favourites. Expect competitive draws, warm conditions and a chance to build momentum early.
- Tennyson Class - Queensland Tennis Centre
- Karen Lawson Memorial Shield - Rockhampton
- UQ Summer Night Singles
- Sunshine Coast Open Age - Caloundra
Events vary each year, so check the Competitive Play Calendar for the latest tournament list and dates.
What’s at stake
Summer Swing events offer prize money ranging from $1500 to $6000 depending on the tier and location.
Every dollar earned contributes to your Queensland Money Race ranking, making these summer tournaments a strategic opportunity to climb the leaderboard before the season builds.
How to enter
All Summer Swing events are listed in the Competitive Play Calendar.
Entry is open to players with a valid Competitive Player Profile and Universal Tennis Rating (UTR).