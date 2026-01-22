The Summer Swing launches the Queensland Money Race season with a burst of energy. Held during the summer months, this series features Tier 1 and Tier 2 Open singles events across metro centres and coastal towns – giving players a chance to earn prize money and set the tone for the year ahead..



Whether you're chasing leaderboard points or just looking to sharpen your game after the off-season, the Summer Swing is where the race begins. These events align with the national Summer of Tennis calendar, attracting strong fields and offering valuable prize money.