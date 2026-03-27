Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend returns to inspire next generation

Delivered by Tennis Queensland, the Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend will bring together players of all ages and abilities for a program including on-court training, social play and community engagement.

A highlight of the weekend will be the Gold Coast Girls Squad – All Girls Camp for 10 to 15-year-olds on Sunday.

Tennis Queensland Chief Executive Officer Cameron Pearson said the camp would be facilitated by Tennis Australia High Performance Tennis Coach and former Australian Fed Cup player Lisa Ayres.

“This event will provide a unique opportunity for aspiring tennis stars to gain valuable insight from experienced mentors, while participating in on-court drill rotations, match play and games,” Mr Pearson said.

“Around 30 girls from across the Gold Coast will attend the half-day session which builds confidence on and off the court, creating friendships and lifelong connections.

“The weekend is not just about tennis. While it provides a platform for women and girls to showcase their talent and learn from well-respected coaches, it also promotes camaraderie and encourages participants to inspire one another to do their best.”

Mr Pearson said the Women and Girls Weekend falls at an exciting time for women’s tennis, with five Australians currently featured in the WTA Top 100.

“It’s fantastic to watch talented players such as Talia Gibson and Emerson Jones making their mark on an international stage, highlighting the strength of our development pathways and inspiring the next generation of players.”

Gibson claimed five victories over top-20 players in a remarkable three week stretch this month, spanning both the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments.

When asked about the recent success of Australian women, Gibson said: “We have so many amazing players and young girls coming through. Everyone's extremely supportive of each other. We're able to all get confidence from each other's successes. I think that plays a really big part in why everyone's doing so well.”

The Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend will be held from 27-29 March at various locations on the Gold Coast. For more information, visit Women & Girls tennis programs in Queensland.