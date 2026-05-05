Queensland success at Australian Junior Claycourt Championships

The event, held last month in Canberra, featured 128 of the country’s best juniors, including 29 Queensland players.

Amongst the champions were Queenslanders Seungyeon Sen, who secured the 14/u girls title, and Thoma Bogatyrev who hoisted the 12/u boys trophy.

Thoma also claimed the 12/u Doubles title alongside Rafe Croll.

The girls 14/u Doubles title was claimed by Queenslanders Hope Johns and Lucy Page.

With roots going back 32 years, the Juniors Championship has proven to be a significant stepping stone in an Aussie player’s career.

The tournament launches the Australian Juniors Champions 2026 calendar. The calendar consists of the claycourt competition, a grasscourt tournament, and the Alex de Minaur Junior Tour Finals, played on hard courts.

Championships on the three different surfaces are designed by Tennis Australia to boost player development pathways, while the world-class courts at the Canberra venue give juniors a valuable opportunity to compete on championship-quality clay.

Tournament Director Mark Pead said: "The level of competition continues to rise each year, and it’s been great to see players embrace the challenge of claycourt tennis."

RESULTS

Boys 12/u

Singles winner:

Thoma Bogatyrev (QLD)

Doubles winner:

Thoma Bogatyrev (QLD) & Rafe Croll (QLD)

Girls 12/u

Singles Runner-up:

Vanessa Fitzgerald (QLD)

Boys 14/u

Doubles runner-up:

Zayd Joosab (QLD) & Arrush Gaikwad (NSW)

Girls 14/u

Singles Winner:

Seungyeon Seo (QLD)

Doubles winner:

Hope Johns (QLD) & Lucy Page (QLD)