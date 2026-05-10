100 Years of Maleny Tennis Club

Since its beginnings in 1926, the club has played a central role in bringing people together on the Blackall Range, offering not just a place to play, but a place to belong.

A century ago, Maleny was an isolated settlement, where steep roads and limited transport meant community life revolved around local connection. Sport quickly became a social cornerstone, and with the opening of clay courts at the Maleny Showground, built at a cost of 250 pounds through the support of the then Landsborough Shire Council, the Maleny Tennis Club was born.

Tennis in those early years was as much about social connection as it was competition. Matches were often paired with dances and suppers, creating a vibrant community atmosphere that extended well beyond the court. The formation of the Maleny Districts Tennis Association in 1929 further strengthened the local tennis scene, coordinating competitions across neighbouring communities. While the club has featured its fair share of talented players over the years, its true identity lies in something even more enduring, a strong sense of community and connection both on and off the court.

Like many regional clubs, Maleny has evolved over time. The 1960s and 70s marked a golden era for tennis participation, while more recent decades have brought increased competition from other sports. Today, the club operates primarily as a social tennis hub, but interest, particularly among juniors, remains strong. Recent investment in facilities has helped support that growth, with court refurbishments, new LED lighting, improved amenities and added shade creating a welcoming and accessible environment for players.

The club’s inclusive culture continues to be one of its greatest strengths, with players of all ages and abilities encouraged to become involved.

“There’s really no barrier to getting involved with our social sessions,” Club President Peter Eason shared. “Come along to a session, and you’ll be hooked.”

That welcoming environment is something the current Club President knows well, having first picked up a racquet in Maleny in 2020 as a new resident before going on to serve as Secretary for four years.

When asked what the next 100 years looks like, the focus is firmly on the next generation. With new coach Ian Cowan supporting junior development across the Range, the club is committed to nurturing young players, not just for Maleny, but for the broader tennis community.

“Our attitude is to train juniors even though they may move on as they reach adulthood,” Eason said.

“We hope that they will be part of a growing community of tennis enthusiasts that all clubs will benefit from during their lifetime.”

With renewed collaboration between Blackall Range clubs and a growing appetite for social and inter club play, there is a sense that tennis is once again strengthening its place in the region.

As Maleny Tennis Club celebrates 100 years, it does so by honouring its past, embracing its present and looking ahead to a future built on the same values that have carried it through a century.