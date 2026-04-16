Indigenous Tennis Carnivals set to connect communities across Queensland

First Nations youth from across Queensland will have the opportunity to attend a series of Indigenous Tennis Carnivals this May, bringing communities together through sport and culture in Chinchilla, Cairns and for the first time, Murgon.

These three carnivals form part of a series of lead-in events to the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival, providing young First Nations participants with the opportunity to engage in tennis while celebrating community.

Participants may also be identified for selection to represent Queensland at the national event.

The 2026 Queensland carnival calendar includes:

Chinchilla Indigenous Tennis Carnival – Saturday 2 May, 10am-3pm, Chinchilla and District Tennis Association.

Cairns Indigenous Tennis Carnival – Saturday 16 May, 10am-3.30pm, Cairns International Tennis Centre.

Murgon Indigenous Tennis Carnival – Saturday 23 May, 10am-3.30pm, Murgon Tennis Centre.

The addition of the Murgon Indigenous Tennis Carnival marks an exciting expansion of the program, creating even more opportunities for regional communities to become involved and experience the benefits of tennis.

Each carnival will offer a fun, inclusive and welcoming environment for participants of all experience levels. Indigenous games will be delivered for all participants, while Hot Shots tennis equipment will be available for younger players aged 11 and under to enjoy throughout the day.

For participants aged 12 to 18, professional coaches will be on hand to provide guidance, helping players build their skills before putting them into practice through match play and mentoring on-court.

Following these sessions, participants will take part in mini competitions and fun gameplay, providing everyone with the chance to test their skills in a supportive and engaging setting.

With three opportunities to become involved across the state, Tennis Queensland encourages communities and young players to register. Register here.

Want to learn more about the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival? Click here.