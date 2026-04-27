Seasonal Swing Series Wraps Up with Champions Crowned

The Seasonal Swings have officially wrapped up, concluding a strong series of competition across both the Open and Junior divisions, with players delivering impressive performances and high-quality tennis throughout the Summer and Autumn swings.

A huge congratulations to our Open champions, who set the standard across the entire series with elite performances from start to finish. Matthieu Perchicot claimed the Men’s Open title with $2,820 in prizemoney, accumulated from his results at Mooloolaba and Bayside. Lara Walker dominated the Women’s Open with an outstanding total of $4,080 in prizemoney across Mooloolaba, Bayside and Ashley Cooper. In recognition of their achievements throughout the full swing, both champions were awarded an additional $1,000 bonus prizemoney, further highlighting the level they maintained throughout the series.

The junior divisions once again showcased the depth of emerging talent, with strong competition across the 12U, 14U and 16U age groups. Chase Hoogsteden and Sophie Newton led the way in the 12U divisions, each finishing with 250 points, while Daniel Vince Alcazaren and Brendan Nurzynski both claimed the 14U Boys title with consistent results across the J125 events. Ayla Hassan topped the 14U Girls standings with 275 points, and in the 16U divisions, Matthew Ellem secured the Boys title, while Zaya Hayward finished with the highest total across all junior categories on 295 points to claim the Girls title.

In addition to being crowned champions, all junior winners have earned wildcard entry into the State Masters event later this year, marking an exciting next step and a well-deserved reward for their performances across the series.

Tennis Queensland Competitive Pathways Manager Jimmy Rapkins said: “The Seasonal Swings have been a great addition this year, providing us with the opportunity to reward players who demonstrate consistency, resilience and performance across the series, while strengthening the pathway into key events like the State Masters. It has also been a significant step forward in supporting our Open athletes, with increased prizemoney opportunities available at local Queensland tournaments.”

Congratulations and thank you to all players, coaches and supporters involved in the Seasonal Swing Series. With champions crowned and wildcards confirmed, we’re excited to continue building and growing the series in the years to come.

Learn more about our Seasonal Swings and the opportunities they offer.