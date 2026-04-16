MPIO training launched to support safe, inclusive tennis environments

Tennis Queensland is proud to announce the launch of Part 2 of the Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) training, available to all Queensland affiliated clubs.

This training is made available with funding support from the Queensland Family and Child Commission.

Two upcoming online sessions will be delivered on Thursday 21 May and Tuesday 2 June, with a strong focus on creating safe, inclusive and welcoming environments. This training is a key step in supporting clubs to uphold best practice in child safeguarding and member protection across the state.

The 90-minute online session builds on the foundational Part 1 training available through Play by the Rules, providing participants with practical knowledge and real-world application of the MPIO role within their club environment.

What is an MPIO and why is it important?

A Member Protection Information Officer (MPIO) plays an important role in grassroots sport, acting as a trusted point of contact for anyone seeking information or support around member protection concerns.

MPIOs are not investigators, but rather provide guidance, listen without judgement, and help individuals understand their options if they have witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour.

By having trained MPIOs within clubs, we strengthen our collective ability to:

Support participants in a safe and respectful way

Promote a culture of accountability and inclusion

Respond appropriately to concerns or complaints

Contribute to a child-safe sporting environment

MPIOs are one of many important steps in ensuring tennis in Queensland continues to be a safe space for everyone, particularly children and young people.

What to expect from the training

Delivered by Morgan Lander from Not On My Watch, the Part 2 session will explore the practical responsibilities of an MPIO and equip participants with the tools and confidence to support their club community.

The session will cover:

Understanding the role of an MPIO within a sporting organisation

Recognising potential breaches of member protection policies

Applying trauma-informed communication and decision-making

Advising participants on appropriate next steps and support options

Promoting safe, fair and inclusive practices within clubs

To ensure participants are prepared, a handbook will be provided upon registration, with some pre-reading required ahead of the session.

All participants who complete the training will receive official certification.

This combined training pathway ensures MPIOs are well-equipped to support their clubs and contribute to a safer tennis environment across Queensland.

To register for the 21 May session, click here.

To register for 2 June session, click here.