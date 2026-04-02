All Girls Camp headlined at the Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend

The Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend recently brought together a community of young players and coaches in a celebration of tennis and empowerment.

Across a series of events, the weekend focused on enhancing the presence of women and girls in tennis, while fostering an environment of inclusivity, connection and growth.

One of the highlights was the All-Girls Camp held at Queens Park Tennis Centre, where 32 young and emerging players took to the courts under the guidance of former Fed Cup representative Lisa Ayres and an all-female coaching team. The camp aimed to empower participants by building confidence, sharpening skills and creating meaningful connections both on and off the court.

Adding to the excitement, participants were treated to a surprise appearance from Australian professional players Kim Birrell and Maya Joint. Their presence provided inspiration for the next generation, delivering a memorable experience for all involved.

The weekend also featured a series of tennis experiences, including Padel and Beach Tennis social sessions. The sessions offered fun, music-filled environments at which players could experience new ways to play and connect with their local tennis community.

Tennis continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to women and girls, as outlined in the Tennis Australia Gender Equity Plan. The Gold Coast Women and Girls Weekend is a strong example of this commitment in action, contributing to the vision of creating ‘no limits for women and girls on and off the court’.

The success of the weekend would not have been possible without the support of the Gold Coast Tennis Regional Assembly. Their contribution has been instrumental in delivering this initiative and will continue to drive positive change for women and girls in the region.

For more information on Women and Girls initiatives in Queensland and how to become involved, please visit http://www.tennis.com.au/qld/clubs/women-girls