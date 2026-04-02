The 2026 Regional Officiating Grant offers support of up to $1,500 for regional venues hosting Tennis Australia (TA) endorsed JT level tournaments using TA-appointed officials. Events must fall within the J125, J250, J500 or Combined Open Age categories. Applications are open until 31 December 2026.

To be eligible, tournaments must:

Be officially TA-endorsed.

Be held in a regional area outside of South-East Queensland.

Use TA-appointed officials during the event.

Not be a standalone open tournament.

Tournaments eligible for the Regional Officiating Grant are:

2026 O7k J125 CBC Green Rockhampton Open Age

2026 J125 CBC Green JCOOL Kalynda Chase Junior Championships

2026 O3k J125 CBC Green JCOOL Kalynda Chase Open Age

2026 O9k J125 CBC Green Champion Engineering Mid North Open Age - Capra Series

2026 J125 CBC Green Southern Downs Junior Championships

2026 O9k J125 CBC Green Emerald Open Age - Capra Series

2026 O9k J125 CBC Green Gladstone Open Age - Capra Series

2026 J250 J125 CBC Green Cairns Junior Championships

2026 O8k J125 CBC Green FNQ Open Age Championships (Northern Skies Series)

2026 O8k J125 CBC Green NQ Open Age (Northern Skies Series)

2026 O8k J125 CBC Green Townsville Open Age - Western Suburbs (Northern Skies Series)

2026 J125 Toowoomba Junior Age Championships

2026 J250 J125 CBC Green QLD Head State Age Junior Championships

2026 J250 J125 CBC Green Wendy Turnbull Junior Championships

Applying for the Grant

At the completion of each tournament, the affiliate will be invited via email to apply for the grant. The application will be submitted via an online form. Payments will be processed at the end of every month.

For further information please contact

Ryan Coffey: ryan.coffey@tennis.com.au