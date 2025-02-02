Aussies Crowned Champions at Brisbane QTC Tennis International

Week one of the 2025 Brisbane QTC Tennis International concluded today at the Queensland Tennis Centre, with Australians Priscilla Hon and Tristan Schoolkate claiming the singles titles after hard-fought victories in front of home fans.

Brisbane's Priscilla Hon secured the ITF W75 Women's Singles title with a determined performance against Switzerland's Leonie Küng, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in a 2 hour 16 minute battle. Hon, backed by strong local support, claimed the final set, breaking early and dictating play to seal the victory.

Hon showed her appreciation to the local crowd, and being supported with her family in her presentation speech, "Thanks for watching everyone, it really helps! It is really nice playing in front of my parents, thank you!"

Western Australia's Tristan Schoolkate fought through two intense tiebreaks to defeat Czech Republic's Marek Gengel 7-6(3), 7-6(4) and claim his second ATP Challenger 75 title, following his breakthrough title in Guangzhou last May.

With neither player dropping serve throughout the match, every point mattered in a battle of fine margins. Schoolkate's composure in the key moments helped him edge out both tiebreaks and secure the title.

"It's great, very happy with the week. Tough final today but happy to come out on top." Schoolgate said.

The title caps off a strong start to the year for Schoolkate, who made his Rod Laver Arena debut at the Australian Open, pushing World No.1 Jannik Sinner to three sets in an impressive performance.

Attention now turns to Week 2, with the first round of qualifying matches completed for today. The final round of qualifying matches will be played on Monday starting from 10am. Players will compete for a spot in the main draw of the second Brisbane QTC Tennis International 3- 9 February, continuing the two weeks of elite tennis action in Brisbane.

The general public can head along to the events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans, and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

