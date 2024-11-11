Brisbane QTC Tennis International Heats Up as Main Draw Action Begins

The 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International is officially in full swing as main draw begins tomorrow, Tuesday 12 November 2024. The Women's qualifying round concluded today after some thrilling matches with the final round of men's qualifying set for tomorrow.

Queensland's local players had a strong performance during the qualifying rounds. On the women's side, Tahlia Kokkinis stormed her way through to the main draw with a victory over Kisa Yoshioka, 6-2, 6-3.

Queensland local Alicia Smith showcased her skills with a win over Mia Horvit, with a score of 2-6, 6-3,6-3 after an almost three-hour match.

Smith, currently ranked No. 1 on Queensland's Money Race leaderboard, said, "After a tough few tournaments getting through to the main draw proves that if I stay committed, I can achieve whatever I set my mind to."

In the Men's qualifiers today, Queensland's Hayden Jones earned his place in the main draw after an impressive performance against Arjun Balakrishnan, winning with a score of 6-3, 6-2. Jones has had an remarkable year, currently ranked 11 in the ITF Junior Ranking and winner of the Wendy Turnbull Medal - Male Junior Athlete of the Year Award at the 2024 Queensland Tennis Awards held over the weekend.

The main draw of the 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International promises an exciting lineup of both local and international talent. Australian players Blake Ellis, Matthew Dellavedova, Blake Mott, Jacob Bradshaw, and Jake Delaney will be joined by top female talents including Talia Gibson, Taylah Preston, Maddison Inglis, and Destanee Aiava.

Fresh from her win at the 2024 City of Playford Tennis International and a Doubles finalist at the 2024 NSW Open, Maddison Inglis expressed her excitement ahead of the Brisbane event.

"It's been awesome to have all these tournaments in Australia, I play my best when I have these tournaments in my own backyard."

"We're so lucky to have this swing of Pro Tours, especially for the women. The tournaments help with rankings especially going into the Summer of Tennis. The girls have made the most of it and we are putting ourselves in better positions for the Summer of Tennis" Said Inglis.

Tournament Director of the 2024 Brisbane QTC Tennis International Rhett McKinnon said, "We are thrilled to have a strong mix of Australian and International talent at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International."

"We are excited to see the main draw take to the court, with a competitive field of players lined up, it will be a great week of tennis to watch."