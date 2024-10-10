Strong Australian Presence as Main Draw Kicks off for Week 2 of the Cairns International Pro Tour

International tennis continues in Far North Queensland as Week 2 of the Cairns International Pro Tour is underway, with a strong Australian presence in both the Men's and Women's draws.

In the Women's Singles draw, top seed Destanee Aiava wasted no time advancing to the next round of main draw with a decisive 6-2, 6-3 win over wildcard Sarah Rokusek. Aiava, who is currently ranked Australia's No.9 female player has had a successful year on the international tennis circuit and continues to impress with her power and consistency on court.

All eyes were on World No. 1 Junior Emerson Jones, who stormed through her first-round match, defeating her opponent 6-0, 6-0 in under an hour. This grows on an already strong year for Jones who has broken three world titles on the international circuit to date. Lizette Cabrera, the local favourite from Townsville and Week 1 runner-up, will return to the court today for her second match of the tournament, determined to claim the Week 2 title.

On the Men's side, the focus was on No. 2 seed Marc Polmans who has entered the main draw, bringing his extensive international experience to Cairns. Polmans, known for his strong all-around game, is a favourite to advance in the tournament.

Returning for Week 2 of the Pro Tour is Omar Jasika, who is eager to improve upon his strong Week 1 performance. Jasika, the 2023 Cairns International Pro Tour champion, will be a key player to watch as he looks to push for the title this week.

Tournament Director Ryan Coffey said, "We're thrilled to see such a strong lineup of both Australian and international talent for Week 2 of the Cairns International Pro Tour."

"We're expecting another week of high-quality tennis that will attract local fans and visitors to the Cairns International Tennis Centre."

The general public can head along to the Cairns events for free. It's a fantastic opportunity for families, fans and aspiring players from across the region to get down and watch some of Australia and the world's best up-and-coming talent.

The Cairns Tennis International #1 and #2 Pro Tour events run between 29 September - 13 October 2024 and offers a prize money pool of $100,000 US dollars.



2024 Cairns Tennis International #2 Live Scoring:

Women's Live Scoring Here

Men's Live Scoring Here

Live Streaming Here



Australian Pro Tour information

The Australian Pro Tour is a collaboration of ITF women's and men's circuit and is a platform used to introduce tennis players to professional tennis and provide a pathway to the WTA and ATP tours.

For more information about the Australian Pro Tour, Tennis Australia or the players visit www.tennis.com.au/protour. For more information on the ATP Challenger Tour go to www.atptour.com or for more information on the ITF World Tennis Tour visit www.itftennis.com.